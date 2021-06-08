Utilities, telecoms support European stocks; autos slide

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 8 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Tuesday, lifted by utilities and telecom shares, although weak German industrial output data and doubts over the United Kingdom lifting restrictions later this month capped gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.2% by 0713 GMT - holding below all-time highs - with sectors considered more stable such as utilities, real estate and telecoms leading the gains.

Data showed German industrial output fell unexpectedly in April, in a further sign that semiconductor shortages and other supply bottlenecks are hampering the recovery in Europe's largest economy.

Automakers .SXAP slid 0.8% after a six-day rally that took the index close to its record peak.

Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza LONN.S gained 3.6% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy", while British American Tobacco BATS.L rose 1.9% after raising its annual revenue growth forecast.

