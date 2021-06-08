Utilities, telecoms support European stocks; autos slide

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

European stocks inched higher on Tuesday, lifted by utilities and telecom shares, although weak German industrial output data and doubts over the United Kingdom lifting restrictions later this month capped gains.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 8 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Tuesday, lifted by utilities and telecom shares, although weak German industrial output data and doubts over the United Kingdom lifting restrictions later this month capped gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.2% by 0713 GMT - holding below all-time highs - with sectors considered more stable such as utilities, real estate and telecoms leading the gains.

Data showed German industrial output fell unexpectedly in April, in a further sign that semiconductor shortages and other supply bottlenecks are hampering the recovery in Europe's largest economy.

Automakers .SXAP slid 0.8% after a six-day rally that took the index close to its record peak.

Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza LONN.S gained 3.6% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy", while British American Tobacco BATS.L rose 1.9% after raising its annual revenue growth forecast.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters