This Utilities Stock Is Up 23% Over the Past Year and One Fund Is Betting $49 Million on Sustained Growth

Key Points

Bragg Financial Advisors added 207,861 shares of UGI in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $7.36 million based on average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $12.40 million, reflecting both increased holdings and share price movement.

Post-trade, the fund holds 1,316,362 shares valued at $49.27 million.

Bragg Financial Advisors disclosed a buy of 207,861 shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) in its February 13, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $7.36 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc increased its stake in UGI (NYSE:UGI) by 207,861 shares last quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the mean unadjusted close price over the quarter, was $7.36 million. The fund’s quarter-end exposure to UGI rose to 1,316,362 shares, with the position’s value up $12.40 million from the prior filing.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $81.81 million (2.66% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $80.23 million (2.61% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $73.00 million (2.38% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VBR: $62.54 million (2.04% of AUM) NYSE: RLI: $49.95 million (1.63% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of UGI were priced at $38.26, up about 23% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 10.64 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.34 billion Net Income (TTM) $600.00 million Dividend Yield 3.86% Price (as of market close 2/12/26) $38.26

Company snapshot

UGI Corporation distributes propane, liquefied petroleum gases (LPG), natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity; provides storage, logistics, and related services.

The company operates through AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities segments, generating revenue primarily from energy distribution and infrastructure services.

It serves residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and wholesale customers in the United States and internationally, with a significant customer base in Pennsylvania.

UGI Corporation is a diversified energy distributor with a broad portfolio spanning propane, natural gas, and electricity. The company leverages an integrated infrastructure network to deliver energy products and services to customers across multiple markets. Its scale and multi-segment approach provide resilience and access to stable, regulated revenue streams.

What this transaction means for investors

A diversified utility adding exposure to a portfolio heavy with mega cap tech changes the risk profile in subtle but important ways. UGI opened fiscal 2026 with $2.08 billion in quarterly revenue and 5% growth in total reportable segment EBIT to $441 million. Adjusted diluted EPS came in at $1.26. The Utilities segment delivered 12% operating income growth, helped by base rate increases in Pennsylvania and 16% growth in core market volumes during colder weather. Meanwhile, UGI International expanded operating income 20% despite lower LPG volumes, supported by disciplined margin management.



Management is also reshaping the portfolio. Agreements to divest LPG businesses in several European countries are expected to generate roughly $215 million in cash, while Moody’s upgraded AmeriGas’ outlook to positive. Rate case filings requesting $99 million and $27 million in distribution increases underscore a focus on regulated earnings growth.



At just over 1% of assets, this position sits well below Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, but it adds income stability and infrastructure exposure. And with shares up about 23% over the past year, along with a roughly 4% dividend, it makes sense why a fund would choose to double down on the holding.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

