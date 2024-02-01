News & Insights

US Markets
HE

Utilities regulator okays Hawaiian Electric's climate plan after Maui fires

February 01, 2024 — 06:15 pm EST

Written by Nicole Jao for Reuters ->

By Nicole Jao

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved Hawaiian Electric's $190 million climate adaptation plan, which will better prepare the islands' electric grids for wildfires and severe weather conditions.

The climate adaptation plan - submitted in June 2022 but only just approved - will help reduce the risk of wildfires and make Hawaii's power infrastructure more resilient, said Colton Ching, senior vice president of planning and technology of Hawaiian Electric, said in a statement.

Wildfires fueled by windstorms devastated the resort town of Lahaina, Maui, in August 2023, leaving 115 people dead and 338 missing.

Hawaiian Electric's five-year Climate Adaptation Transmission and Distribution Resilience Program plan includes efforts to strengthen two critical power lines on Maui and replace thousands of poles with fire-resistant materials.

In the wake of the Maui fires, the Department of Energy granted $95 million in federal funds in late August, which the utility said would help reduce the cost of the climate adaptation program to customers by half.

(Reporting by Nicole Jao; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Nicole.Jao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.