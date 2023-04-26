Utilities Q1 Earnings Due on Apr 27: DTE, CMS, XEL & More

The Zacks Utilities sector’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from a revival of demand in the commercial and industrial groups of customers and an increase in the efficiency of services.



Per the latest Earnings Preview, the Zacks Utilities sector’s first-quarter 2023 earnings are expected to decline 1.7% while revenues are estimated to improve 6.8%. The capital-intensive utility stocks were impacted by the ongoing increase in interest rates, but new rates implemented in their service territories and customer growth boosted profits.

Factors to Consider

Domestic-focused companies operating in the sector are focused on cost management and the implementation of energy-efficiency programs. New rates and customer additions are creating fresh demand for utilities. Investment in strengthening the infrastructure is allowing utilities to provide services even during extreme conditions, leading to stable earnings. Domestic-focused operations also insulate utilities from the adverse impact of currency fluctuation. The utilities are likely to have gained from these favorable conditions in the January-March period.



The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will support and accelerate the utilities' transition toward clean energy sources. IRA has removed the uncertainties relating to federal incentives provided for renewable sources usage. The act entails opportunities for a wide range of low-cost clean energy solutions, in a predictable way for a long time and will create earnings visibility.



However, utilities need massive funds to upgrade, maintain and expand their infrastructure and operations, and are capital-intensive in nature. The performance of the utilities is likely to have been adversely impacted by the increase in interest rates from near-zero levels. The increase in borrowing costs in 2022 is expected to continue in 2023 and may have pushed up capital servicing expenses and reduced net income in the first quarter.



DTE Energy’s DTE first-quarter earnings are likely to have been adversely impacted by warmer-than-normal temperatures in its service territories, which lowered demand for electricity needed for heating purposes. However, rate hikes and infrastructure strengthening allowed the company to serve customers efficiently, reducing the power outage duration. ( Read more: What's in the Cards for DTE Energy in Q1 Earnings?)



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DTE Energy this time around. DTE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

CMS Energy’s CMS first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from higher demand in the commercial and industrial customer group. However, warmer-than-normal temperature in the first quarter may have reduced residential demand for electricity. (Read More: What's in the Offing for CMS Energy in Q1 Earnings?)



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CMS Energy this time around. CMS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Xcel Energy’s XEL expanding customer base is likely to have favored its first-quarter earnings. The new natural gas and electric rates implemented in 2022 may have had a positive impact on earnings. The ongoing improvement in productivity and efficiency is expected to have reduced operating and maintenance expenses and boosted earnings. (Read more: Xcel Energy to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xcel Energy this time around. XEL has an Earnings ESP of -0.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.

CenterPoint Energy’s CNP first-quarter earnings are likely to have been adversely impacted by warmer-than-normal temperatures in its service territories, which lowered demand for electricity needed for heating purposes. Nevertheless, rate hikes, along with customer growth observed in the prior quarters, may have driven the company’s revenues. ( Read more: What's in Store for CenterPoint Energy in Q1 Earnings?)



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CenterPoint Energy this time around. CNP has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FirstEnergy Corp. FE is likely to have gained from transformative equity investments, which should have strengthened its transmission and distribution operations, and aided its first-quarter earnings. The upgraded infrastructure should ensure proper distribution of energy and lower operating expenses.



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FirstEnergy this time around. FE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

