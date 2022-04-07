Utilities ETF (XLU) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF XLU is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 22.1% from its 52-week low of $62.99 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

XLU in Focus

The underlying Utilities Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the Utilities sector of the S&P 500 Index. The ETF charges 10 basis points in fees and yields 2.66% annually.

Why the Move?

The long-term rates are at little pressure in the United States on recessionary fears. The Fed has given hints of a faster Fed rate hike while downgrading the real GDP growth outlook. This has put a check on the rise in long-term U.S. treasury yields, which in turn boosted the rate-sensitive sectors like utilities.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 22.70. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

