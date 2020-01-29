Utilities ETF (IDU) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have iShares U.S. Utilities ETF IDU on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of IDU are up approximately 27.4% from their 52-week low of $134.86/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
IDU in Focus
IDU focuses on providing exposure to the utility sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund has a large-cap focus with key holdings in the Electric Utilities, Multi-Utilities and Gas Utilities sectors, with 58.8%, 29.9% and 4.5% allocation, respectively. IDU charges investors 43 basis points in fee per year (see all the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs here).
Why the move?
The utilities sector has been performing well lately as long-term bond yields have slumped on the safe-haven rally sparked by the coronavirus outbreak. This went in favor of the rate-sensitive sector and the fund.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, IDU has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. So, it is difficult to get a handle on its future returns one way or another. The fund has a weighted alpha of 23.60. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.
