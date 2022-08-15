Utilities ETF (IDU) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares U.S. Utilities ETF IDU is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 20.7% from its 52-week low of $78.17 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
IDU in Focus
The underlying Russell 1000 Utilities RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the U.S. equity market. It includes companies in the following sectors: electricity and gas, water and multi-utilities. The fund charges 41 bps in fees and yields 2.04% annually.
Why the Move?
The utilities sector has come up with mostly encouraging results this earnings season. All of S&P companies in the sector have reported. About 74.1% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Aug 10, 2022. Earnings outlook is bullish for the space.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 14.50. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.
