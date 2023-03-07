Utilities Earnings Upbeat in Q4: ETFs in Focus

The utilities sector has come up with mostly upbeat results this earnings season. All of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 60.7% beat on bottom line and 89.3% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Mar 1, 2023. The sector’s earnings grew 7.55 in Q4 on 8.6% higher revenues.

Earnings in Focus

NextEra Energy: Upbeat Q4 Results; Soft Near-Term Outlook

In late January, NextEra Energy Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 2%. The bottom line was also up 24.4% from the prior-year quarter. This year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performance of Florida Power & Light Company.

For the fourth quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $6,164 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,743 million by 7.3%. The top line improved 22.2% year over year. The year-over-year improvement was due to strong performances from Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources.

NextEra Energy expects 2023 earnings in the range of $2.98-$3.13 per share. The midpoint of the range is $3.05 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11.

Duke Energy: Upbeat Q4 & Outlook

In early February, Duke Energy Corporation DUK reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 26.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues came in at $7,351 million, which improved 20.2% from $6,117 million in the year-ago period. The reported top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,608 million by 11.2%.

Duke Energy reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance. The company still expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $5.55-$5.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings, pegged at $5.63 per share, is lower than the midpoint of the company’s projected range. DUK now projects long-term EPS growth expectation in the range of 5-7% through 2027.

Dominion Energy: Upbeat Q4 & Outlook

In early February, Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share.

Dominion Energy’s total revenues were $4,913 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,196 million by 17.1%. Revenues improved by 26.6% from $3,880 million in the year-ago quarter.

Dominion has given first-quarter 2023 operating earnings guidance between 97 cents and $1.12 per share. Notably, the company reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the year-ago period. The mid-point of the guided range is $1.05, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share for the same period.

Utility ETFs in Focus

In the current scenario, let’s discuss ETFs that have relatively high exposure to the above-mentioned utility companies:

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU

The fund tracks the Utilities Select Sector Index. It comprises 30 holdings, with the above-mentioned companies carrying about 30% weight. Its AUM is $14.18 billion and expense ratio is 0.10%. The fund has lost 4.5% past month (as of Mar 1, 2023). It carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold), with a Medium-risk outlook.

Vanguard Utilities ETF VPU

The fund tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index and includes stocks of companies that distribute electricity, water, or gas or that operate as independent power producers. It comprises about 65 holdings, with the above-mentioned companies constituting 26.5%. Its AUM is $5.21 billion and expense ratio is 0.10%. It has lost 4.7% past month. It carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3, with a Medium-risk outlook.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF IDU

The Vanguard Utilities ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index Utilities 25/50. It comprises 44 holdings, with the above-mentioned companies constituting 26%. Its AUM is $936.5 million and expense ratio is 0.39%. It has decreased about 4.3% past month. The fund carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3, with a Medium-risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.