Utilities, consumer stocks keep TSX afloat

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Monday recovering from last session's fall, as a rally in utilities and consumer stocks helped offset losses in some other sectors.

* The index is on track to post its best month since June, and clock its third straight quarterly gain.

* At 1012 ET (1412 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 29.6 points, or 0.18%, at 16,723.87.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was utility AltaGas Ltd ALA.TO, which jumped 3.4% after announcing plans to sell its stake in the Central Penn Line Meade Pipeline for C$870 million ($656.85 million).

* Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO rose almost 2%, while a 3% gain in shares of e-commerce software maker Shopify SHOP.TO lifted tech stocks .SPTTTK.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.1% to $1,482.1 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* Wesdome Gold WDO.TO fell 5.9%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Silvercorp Metal SVM.TO, down 5.3% in line with a move lower in silver prices XAG=.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.4%. O/R

* The healthcare sector .GSPTTHC lost 1.5% as cannabis companies fell, after a U.S. recommendation that consumers avoid vaping products containing the active ingredient in marijuana ahead of their legalization in Canada next month.

* On the TSX, 136 issues were higher, while 91 issues declined for a 1.49-to-1 ratio favouring gainers.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Yorbeau Cl A YRB.TO, down 16.7%; Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO down 3.4% and New Gold NGD.TO down 3.6%.

* The TSX posted 9 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and 19 new lows, with total volume of 55.92 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

