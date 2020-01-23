Utilities and Industrials Are Two of the Stock Market's Best-Performing Sectors. That's Just Weird.

The market is dropping today, so it’s no surprise to see utilities and real estate among the best performing sectors in the S&P 500. But why are industrial’s performing so well? We have an idea.

12:25 p.m. The market is dropping today, so it’s no surprise to see utilities and real estate as two of the best performing sectors in the S&P 500. But why are industrial’s performing so well?

The S&P 500 has fallen 0.3% to 3313.46, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 129.07 points, or 0.4%, to 29,057.20. That the S&P 500 Utilities Sector Index, up 0.41%, and the S&P 500 Real Estate Sector Index, up 0.63%, are having a good day is no surprise, particularly given that the 10-year Treasury yield has slipped. They are, after all, defensive by nature and yield plays to boot, so they usually rise when bond yields go down.

It is strange, however, to see the S&P 500 Industrials Sector Index, up 0.48%, hanging with those two. Industrials stocks usually depend on economic growth for outperformance, so their gains seem strange if investors are worried that the coronavirus will hit the global economy. My first thought was that maybe utilities and industrials were two ends of a ‘barbell’—defensives on one end, cyclicals on the other.

But then my colleagues reminded me of all the news this morning helping to lift industrial stocks. General Electric (GE) has gained 3% to $11.71 after getting upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley; railroad stocks are getting a lift from Union Pacific’s (UNP) earnings results; and Boeing (BA) stock has gained 2% to $315.06 as it rebounds after getting hammered on Tuesday and Wednesday. Together, those stocks account for nearly 20% if the sector’s market cap.

It all goes back to the cliché: The stock market really is a market of stocks.

