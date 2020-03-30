Utilities and Dividend: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks tumbled as fears over economic growth has resurfaced and the number of coronavirus cases in the country increased. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY decline 3%, DIA shed 3.9%, and QQQ move 3.4% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.



FXU: Volume 8.67 Times Average



This utilities ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.8 million shares moved hands compared with an average 363,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as FXU lost 0.7% in the last session.



The big move was largely the result of increased volatility due to the coronavirus scare that could have a big impact on the utilities like the ones that we find in this ETF portfolio. FXU has lost 11.7% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



DIV: Volume 4.53 Times Average



This dividend ETF was under the microscope as 1.3 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 319,000 shares and came as DIV shed 3.3% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on its strategy, which is considered as the major sources of consistent income for investors creating wealth when returns from the equity market are at risk. DIV has plunged 35.8% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.