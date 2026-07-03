UTHR Strengthens Regenerative Medicine Platform With Thymmune Deal

United Therapeutics UTHR announced the acquisition of Thymmune Therapeutics, a Cambridge-based privately held biotech company developing scalable, regenerative thymic cell therapies. The acquisition reinforces UTHR’s commitment to advancing regenerative medicine while expanding the availability and long-term success of organ transplantation.

The acquisition adds THY-100, Thymmune’s lead investigational therapy, to UTHR’s pipeline. The candidate is in preclinical development for congenital athymia, an ultra-rare, life-threatening disorder in which infants are born without a functional thymus. The thymus is a vital organ that develops and trains T-cells, which help protect against infections and diseases.

Beyond congenital athymia, the successful clinical development of THY-100 could unlock broader applications in post-transplant immune tolerance, autoimmune diseases, immunodeficiency disorders and age-related decline in immune function.

Per the agreement, United Therapeutics made an upfront payment of $140 million in cash to Thymmune, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The deal also includes potential milestone payments of up to $160 million, contingent upon achieving specified clinical and regulatory milestones through the end of 2031.

Year to date, shares of United Therapeutics have rallied 14.1% against the industry’s 5.9% decline.



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Thymmune’s proprietary regenerative medicine platform converts human-induced pluripotent stem cells into functional thymic cells. Per UTHR, Thymmune's thymic regeneration platform complements its UThymoKidney clinical development program and enhances its growing portfolio of immunomodulatory and regenerative medicine technologies.

United Therapeutics' expertise in organ alternatives and cell-based technologies makes it an ideal partner to accelerate the development of Thymmune’s thymic regeneration platform and bring transformative therapies to patients with serious immune-mediated diseases.

United Therapeutics has different kinds of organ manufacturing products across four different organs — hearts, kidneys, livers and lungs — in clinical and preclinical development. These include xenotransplantation, 3D organ bioprinting, bio-artificial organs, regenerative medicine and ex vivo lung perfusion.

The company’s xenotransplantation program includes three development-stage organ products, which are intended for transplantion from gene-edited pigs into humans. These include UKidney (derived from a 10-gene-edited source pig), UHeart (derived from a pig with 10 gene edits) and UThymoKidney (derived from a pig with a single gene edit along with tissue from the pig’s thymus).

UTHR's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

United Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some other better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Immunocore IMCR, Amarin Corporation AMRN and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 bottom line have improved from a loss per share of 88 cents to earnings of 6 cents per share. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 6.3% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Amarin Corporation have narrowed from $15.20 to 65 cents for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for loss per share have also narrowed from $13.00 to 51 cents for 2027. AMRN shares have risen 17.3% year to date.

Amarin Corporation’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $3.02 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.92 from $2.91. LQDA shares have gained 128.9% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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