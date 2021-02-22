UTG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Reaves Utility Income Fundhares of Benefi (Symbol: UTG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.22, changing hands as low as $32.12 per share. Reaves Utility Income Fundhares of Benefi shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.45 per share, with $38.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.00.

