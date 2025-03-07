UTF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/11/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/11/25, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: UTF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.155, payable on 3/31/25. As a percentage of UTF's recent stock price of $24.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when UTF shares open for trading on 3/11/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UTF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTF's low point in its 52 week range is $21.26 per share, with $26.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.42.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.