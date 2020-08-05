UTF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: UTF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.57, changing hands as high as $23.60 per share. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.1001 per share, with $27.6501 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.58.

