UTC says Collins 2020 profit to be hurt mainly due to MAX grounding

United Technologies Corp Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill said he expects 2020 operating profit at the U.S. aircraft parts maker's Collins Aerospace unit, its biggest, to be hurt largely due to the grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX aircraft.
