UTC, Raytheon deal wins U.S. antitrust approval, with divestitures

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has approved United Technologies Corporation's UTX.N planned merger with Raytheon RTN.N, subject to conditions, the agency said on Thursday.

UTC agreed in June to combine its aerospace business with U.S. contractor Raytheon Co and create a new company worth about $121 billion, in what would be the sector's biggest ever merger.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

