Utah Winter Primer—Ski, Eat, Drink, Sleep, Repeat

Utah probably isn’t the first state that comes to mind for a lot of us when you think of winter fun (although the state’s “Mighty Five” national parks in winter are a sight to behold). Even though it has one-third the number of ski resorts of its Rocky Mountain neighbor, Colorado, the Beehive State makes up for a lack of quantity with some pretty serious quality, even having a few spots that give the Colorado’s famed Aspen, Vail and Telluride a run for their money when it comes to celebrity cachet.

Getting to Utah is incredibly easy with Salt Lake City International (SLC) offering around 300 daily departures to 90 non-stop destinations, including international flights. If you’re dedicated to Delta, SLC is an ideal option as it is a major hub accounting for around 70% of total traffic.

Salt Lake City: The Real Biggest Little City

The entry point for the vast majority of people who visit Utah for skiing and ski-related fun is Salt Lake City. While it is a modern metropolis with most of the conveniences and niceties that other cities have (admittedly in smaller quantities), it is surprisingly small with a population of just under 200,000 making it just over a quarter of the size of nearby Denver. There are benefits to not being a sprawling metropolis, however, one of which is the convenience of getting around—and importantly to and from the airport. The Utah Transit Authority’s light rail service, TRAX, will get you from Salt Lake International to the heart of downtown in about 20 minutes and for a paltry $2.50.

Then there is the proximity of the mountains. Salt Lake lies in a valley that abuts right up to the foothills of the Wasatch Range, which very much looms over the city to the east and north. And, those mountains are pretty much as close as they appear to be with Park City—and more than a half a dozen ski resorts—just 30 or so miles away.

Where To Stay



For those who like the idea of shiny new places, the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City might be for you. Opened in the middle of October 2022, the majority glass building has 700 rooms and dominates the city skyline. A short walk from Temple Square, one of the main tourist attractions in the city, the property is swanky with excellent views of the city and the surrounding mountains. A king room (between 302 to 367 square feet with one king bed) in early January is currently available for 12,000 World of Hyatt points.

What To Do

The aforementioned proximity of Salt Lake City to several resorts means it can legitimately and very practically be used as a base for a ski vacation. It is also a city worth visiting in its own right. The LDS (Mormon) connection definitely makes it unique, but it is also a regular stop for lots of touring shows, bands, stand up comedians and the like. Venues around the city offer everything from the Trans SIberian Orchestra and Andrea Bocelli to Yung Gravy and the Arctic Monkeys and Broadway Shoes (“The Book of Mormon” has played here several times). There is also the Utah Jazz NBA team among other things.

What To Eat and Drink

There are undoubtedly misconceptions about Utah that center around the LDS church and alcohol, and while it’s true that Utah has somewhat antiquated laws when it comes to booze—all draft beer is a maximum of 5% ABV—bars can serve stronger beer from cans (that are literally opened on the bar in front of you and poured into glasses) and liquor stores are run by the state. ID is required upon entering most bars so don’t forget it.

One unorthodox metric that can be used to measure the changing times in the state are the number of breweries and distilleries. Today, SLC has dozens of breweries. Templin Family Brewing (TF for short; 936 South 300 West) is focussed on German beers thanks partly to founder Kevin Templin’s admiration for German brewing methods. Opened in October 2018, TF continues to turn out a wide range of delicious beers and is definitely worth a stop. The brewhouse is connected to the taproom so you can see and smell the beer as it goes through the brewing process. Brewery hopping is very much an option in Salt Lake.

HSL (418 E 200 S) has a very laid back atmosphere and comes into its own in winter thanks to the wood-fired oven that is visible in the open kitchen, warming you mentally the second you step in the door. A sister restaurant to Park City’s Handle, executive chef and partner Briar Handly was a James Beard Foundation semifinalist in 2022.

The food is excellent and the portions are a tad more generous than you might expect. The menu changes regularly, so you may not get these dishes, but if they are on the menu, we heartily recommend all of them. The General Tso style cauliflower with sriracha vinaigrette and pickled fresno was truly more than the sum of its relatively simple parts and led to a spoon fight over the last piece; the flatbread with pumpkin seed pesto, burrata, parsnip “induja” and pepperoncini was substantial enough to warrant only sharing one entree which was, thanks to the recommendation of the knowledgeable and very personable Vanessa, the pork shank. Cooked in the aforementioned wood fired oven, it is glazed with Frank’s Red Hot and served with whipped ranch and apple butter. They have a small but varied wine list, too.

A neighborhood co-working space by day and a wine bar by night, Casot (1508 South 1500 East) offers a nice selection of wines by the glass and more by the bottle as well as beers and cocktails. Meaning a place to take shelter or rest, Casot is tailor-made for a post-work drink or even a first date. Cheese boards are available and food can be ordered from Spanish restaurant Finca (which is part of the same group as Casot) that will be delivered to your table.

Back in the Hyatt Regency, Tyson Peterson is the executive chef of Mar/Mutanya, a Northern Spanish restaurant on the sixth floor of the hotel. Spanish restaurants aren’t really that common, so to find one to recommend in SLC is a pleasant surprise. Peterson delivers a slew of great dishes from the relatively simple papas bravas and croquettes to the more indulgent elk tenderloin with Iberico bacon and blackberry jus. The paella, with Bilbao chorizo, confit chicken thighs, rock shrimp and mussels is a must. Mar/Mutanya also has live entertainment in the form of a guitar and dance duo. This is the old school dinner and a show with a Spanish accent.

For those that visit the area for winter activities or just like to treat themselves, a visit to a spa is arguably the perfect way to wrap up a day or soothe aching limbs. The Kura Door (1136 East 3rd Avenue) is a holistic Japanese spa in the Federal Heights neighborhood. Offering Japanese-inspired treatments, massages, manicures as well as two rooms with ofuro baths— shorter but deeper tubs that allow you to soak in a sitting position. Here the baths are infused with essential oils, herbs and sea salt.

Park City: Utah’s Skiing Mecca

Park City is synonymous with winter (even though it most certainly a year-round destination) and is a tourism hot bed. In fact, the city only has 8,396 permanent residents (as of the 2020 census), but that number explodes in winter thanks to its proximity to resorts and Salt Lake City. It was a major venue for the 2002 Winter Olympics, it’s home to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association and the U.S. Ski Team and it hosts a litany of events and festivals year round, including the Sundance Film Festival, the largest independent film festival in the U.S.

A postcard perfect mountain town, the city draws in visitors from around the world to ski, board and après at Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain Resort and perhaps, to a lesser degree, Woodward Park City. Park City Mountain Resort is the largest ski resort in the U.S. with 7,300 acres of terrain.

Where To Stay

There is no shortage of accommodation options in and around Park City (although that doesn’t mean there is always something available), and there is a range of price options. The major hotel chains are represented, too, so using points is an option.

One of the newest properties in the area is Pendry Park City which opened in February of 2022. Part of Montage Hotels, Pendry offers what the company calls “new luxury” which, according to Michael Fuerstman, Pendry’s creative director and co-founder, is based around the idea of “elevating and innovating what luxury means for the next wave of high-end consumer […] in a different style and in a different setting.”

Located in the heart of Canyons Village, this season will be the first full one for the 153-room complex (guestrooms, suites and residences). Made up of three buildings connected by elevated walkways, the rooms are indeed luxurious but not ostentatious. Complex is something of a double entendre, however. Complimentary underground parking is a nice offering, but it may take you a few days to orient yourself to which elevator to take and how to get to your car and then out of the parking lot. Take advantage of the valet option to save yourself from certain mental anguish.

Pendry is part of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, a unique benefit of The Platinum Card® from American Express which gives access to various perks. There are several properties in the area that are part of the collection, and AMEX is also a partner of Boyne Resorts that owns Brighton (see below).

What To Do

Well, skiing is the obvious thing to do here, and there is something for everyone whether you want to run into a celebrity at Deer Valley, take your kids and enjoy a more down-to-earth experience at Brighton or something in between at Snowbird. There are other options, too, with Alta, Solitude and Woodward also in the immediate vicinity.

If you’re not a skier, there are plenty of other options including something that is quite possibly unique in the country. The Winter Bobsled Experience at the Utah Olympic Park offers the chance for three people to barrel down the 2002 Olympic track led by a professional pilot. Reservations are required.

If you happen to be visiting the area between January 19 to 29, 2023, you will probably be aware that the Sundance Film Festival is on. The largest independent film festival in the U.S, Sundance was founded by Robert Redord. Initially taking place at Sundance Mountain Resort (see below), the festival quickly outgrew its humble roots and moved to Park City which is now the epicenter of the festival, although all movies are screened in various venues in Salt Lake City, too.

The lineup of programming has been expanded for this year and additional venues have been added, including The Megaplex at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. The festival is comprehensive and offers a series of events called Beyond Film (that are free to attend) and include talks from the biggest names in the movie business and beyond. Speakers last year included Eva Longoria Bastòn, Dakota Johnson, Amy Poehler and Emma Thompson.This year the festival returns in person.

Chase Sapphire is the presenting sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival and as such cardholders are offered various perks including access to the “Chase Sapphire on Main,” a lounge where they can escape the weather for a little while and enjoy complimentary food and drinks. Another valuable perk for card holders is the ability to get priority restaurant reservations through a partnership with a culinary partner.

And as if that isn’t enough, Chase Sapphire has partnered with Alterra Mountain Company which owns Deer Valley and Solitude in Utah and offer various perks through the Chase Sapphire rewards portal. It also has a points partnership with Marriott, which has more than two dozen properties in the area.

What To Eat and Drink

With so many hotels and tourists, there is always going to be a wealth of places to eat and drink in the area. Another unique offering in the area and a must visit is Old Town Cellars in Park City (408 Main St). Started by Stephen MacKay and Jason “JMo” Morgan six years ago when they were in their late 20s, OTC is the downtown tasting room for the wines that they blend and bottle in nearby Heber City. The tasting room is perfect for escaping winter and enjoying an excellent glass of wine—or three.

The best brunch in Park City, according to one very informed local, is to be had at Five5eeds (Suite #EF 1600 Snow Creek Drive). The Australian-owned eatery brings Australia’s commitment to, and some say mastery of, brunch to Park City. The Pulled Pork Benedict is the perfect pairing of sweet barbecue sauce and rich and silky hollandaise while the Bacon and Egg Breakfast Sandwich is a filling crowd pleaser. If you never had (or heard of) a lamington or had a flat white, now’s your chance to remedy that. Don’t allow yourself to be misled by the strip mall exterior, but do expect to wait as it is both popular and doesn’t take reservations.

Back at Pendry, Japanese steakhouse Kita offers a sort of Japanese turf and surf with a comprehensive sushi menu as well as as the dinner menu that has high quality beef (American wagyu, USDA prime and Japanese A5 wagyu) as well as other meats – salmon, wood-fired chicken, and a karabata pork chop. There is also a small bites menu that has the most tender octopus you are likely to find anywhere.

The St Regis at Deer Valley is worth visiting for the mussels and the truffle pizza, but it is also the perfect place to get that perennial brunch favorite, the Bloody Mary. Invented or at least perfected (so they say) at the St Regis in New York City, the brand has embraced the idea of the Bloody Mary with each property getting its own variation. Here, the 7452 Mary uses vodka from Park City’s own West High Distillery and is garnished with a celery foam that is made from half a dozen ingredients. A one-night stay in a deluxe room with a balcony and fireplace at the St Regis at Deer Valley in early January is currently available for 120,000 Bonvoy points.

Highlight: Sundance Mountain Resort

The spiritual home of the Sundance Film Festival, Sundance Mountain Resort is just over 30 miles south of Park City. Robert Redford bought the land that would become Sundance Mountain Resort in 1969 and by the time he sold it two years ago had built beautiful property and a legacy that is as much about conservation as it is about anything else: the property has a 1,845-acre conservation easement and is also home to the 316.5-acre Redford Family Elk Meadows Preserve.

Surrounded by nature, the resort is the kind of place where you retire from life for a little while and recharge without ever leaving the grounds, and the beautiful rooms with log fireplaces help very much in that respect. A very nice, and in our experience unique, touch is the booklet you are given when you check in. It contains practical info about the resort as well as phone numbers etc. but it also has pages on flora, fauna and the geology of the area (with beautiful watercolor illustrations) and even blank pages for you to record your own thoughts.

Sundance is, of course, a ski resort, too, albeit on a slightly smaller scale than some of its neighbors. Still, it has 50 runs over more than 500 acres of skiable terrain and thanks to the new owners, who appear to have wasted no time investing money, a new quad opened last winter and there are more improvements in the works. Other options for physical exertion include the Nordic center with 15 kilometers of groomed cross-country ski trails for both classic and skating techniques and year round fly fishing.

Setting itself apart from other resorts, Sundance has a bonafide art program with a small gallery that hosts rotating exhibitions and classes are offered in, among other things, pottery. There is also a glass blowing studio where glass used at the resort (wine bottles and the like) is recycled into glasses and other products and the bars of soap in your room are also made on site.

What To Eat and Drink

Dining at Sundance is a wonderful experience. The Tree Room is one of five places to eat at Sundance, but it is the de facto restaurant for a more formal dinner (although it isn’t really formal at all). In 1970 Robert Redford built the first building at the resort, a cabin built around an actual tree aptly named the Tree Room. Culinary director Manuel Rozehnal and his team put together seasonal menus that come across as refined yet rustic. The mushroom cannelloni, Sundance salad and the pepper steak were all tasty, the latter being a staple that has been on the menu for decades. Children under 12 are not permitted.

Breakfast is served in The Foundry Grill (although it also serves lunch and dinner) which is very humble and fits well with the general ethos of the resort. The Owl Bar was restored and moved to Sundance from Thermopolis, Wyoming and is said to have been frequented by Butch Cassidy.

And even though the property has long since stopped being the center of the Sundance Film Festival, it still hosts various events as part of the festival including the directors’ dinner.

Bottom Line

Winter in Utah offers an enormous variety of ways to have fun, whether you want a mountain getaway or you want to rub shoulders with celebs. The range of accommodation and dining options mean that no matter what brands you are loyal to, there is a way to mix and match to get the best out of a trip there.

