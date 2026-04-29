Utah Medical's Q1 Earnings Fall Y/Y Due to Elevated Litigation Costs

Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. UTMD have declined 4.3% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index, which rose 0.6% over the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock has gained 2.8%, still lagging the broader market’s 13.8% increase, indicating relatively muted investor sentiment toward the company’s recent performance.

Utah Medical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 81.8 cents, which declined 11% from 91.9 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales fell 10.2% to $8.7 million from $9.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net income decreased 14.4% to $2.6 million, and operating income dropped 18.7% to $2.6 million. Gross profit declined modestly by 4.6% to $5.3 million, reflecting some resilience in margins despite lower revenues.

Other Key Business Metrics

While overall sales contracted, profitability metrics showed mixed trends. Gross profit margin improved to 60.6% from 57% a year earlier, driven by a more favorable product mix and the absence of lower-margin sales to a former distributor in China. However, operating margin declined to 29.4% from 32.5%, and net income margin slipped to 29.9% from 31.3%, reflecting higher operating expenses and lower sales leverage.

Geographically, domestic sales remained largely flat, declining just 0.4%, while international (outside the U.S.) sales dropped sharply by 23.4%. This decline was primarily due to the loss of sales to a previous Chinese distributor, which accounted for a significant portion of prior-year revenues.

Segment-level trends were mixed. Direct domestic medical device sales fell 12.8%, and OEM sales dipped slightly, while domestic Filshie device sales surged 47.4%, partially offsetting broader weakness.

Management Commentary

Management noted that first-quarter results were broadly in line with previously communicated expectations for the full year but cautioned that quarterly comparisons may not fully reflect annual performance trends. The company emphasized that certain demand fluctuations, particularly in direct sales and Filshie device volumes, may reflect atypical quarterly patterns rather than structural changes.

UTMD also highlighted its strong balance sheet, noting the continued absence of debt and increased cash balances despite ongoing share repurchases, dividend payments, and capital investments.

Factors Influencing Results

Several factors weighed on the quarter’s performance. The most significant was the absence of sales to a former Chinese distributor and an OEM customer, which together accounted for a substantial portion of the revenue decline. Additionally, lower international Filshie device sales contributed to weaker top-line results.

On the cost side, operating expenses rose due to higher litigation costs, increased employee healthcare expenses, and the impact of foreign exchange translation. These factors contributed to the sharper decline in operating income relative to revenue.

Foreign exchange movements had a mixed impact, with a weaker U.S. dollar benefiting reported international sales but increasing operating expenses when translated into dollars. Lower interest income on cash balances also reduced non-operating income, further pressuring earnings before tax.

Guidance and Outlook

Management indicated that full-year 2026 results are expected to align with previously announced projections. The company also suggested that certain elevated costs, such as litigation expenses and healthcare-related expenses, may normalize later in the year, potentially supporting improved profitability in subsequent quarters.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Utah Medical continued its capital allocation strategy, repurchasing shares and paying dividends to shareholders. The company bought back 2,196 shares during the quarter and paid 31 cents per share in dividends.

The balance sheet remained robust, with cash and investments rising to $87.4 million and stockholders’ equity increasing year over year. The company also completed amortization related to intangible assets from its Femcare acquisition, which will reduce amortization expense in future quarters.

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