Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Utah Medical Products said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $95.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.25%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Utah Medical Products. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTMD is 0.16%, an increase of 10.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 2,952K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 342K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 13.09% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 241K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 15.09% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 216K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 211K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 114K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTMD by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Utah Medical Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients.

