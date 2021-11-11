Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Utah Medical Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$18m ÷ (US$120m - US$5.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Utah Medical Products has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.6% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Utah Medical Products' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Utah Medical Products' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Utah Medical Products' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Utah Medical Products' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 21%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Utah Medical Products. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 68% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

