Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.29

Utah Medical Products, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UTMD) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.29 per share on 5th of October. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.3%, which is below the average for the industry.

Utah Medical Products' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Utah Medical Products was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 4.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:UTMD Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Utah Medical Products Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.96, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.9% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings has been rising at 4.6% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. If Utah Medical Products is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Utah Medical Products Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Utah Medical Products that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

