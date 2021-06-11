Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UTMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UTMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.45, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTMD was $82.45, representing a -19.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.99 and a 6.77% increase over the 52 week low of $77.22.

UTMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and 3M Company (MMM). UTMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92.

