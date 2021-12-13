Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UTMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 601.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $109.29, the dividend yield is 7.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTMD was $109.29, representing a -18.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $133.87 and a 34.91% increase over the 52 week low of $81.01.

UTMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). UTMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.85.

