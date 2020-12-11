Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UTMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $92.53, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTMD was $92.53, representing a -17.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.26 and a 22.83% increase over the 52 week low of $75.33.

UTMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). UTMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

