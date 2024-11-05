Utah Medical Products appoints Carrie Leigh to board of directors

Utah Medical Products (UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Carrie Leigh to its Board of Directors. Ms. Leigh, who was employed in direct sales positions for UTMD from 2004 to 2016, graduated with a B.S. in Communications from Santa Clara University and an MBA from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

