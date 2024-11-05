Utah Medical board raises quarterly cash dividend by 1.7% to 30.5c per share

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirty and one-half cents per share of common stock payable on January 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024. This is a 1.7% increase over the prior regular quarterly cash dividend.

