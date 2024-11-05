Utah Medical board raises quarterly cash dividend by 1.7% to 30.5c per share

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirty and one-half cents per share of common stock payable on January 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024. This is a 1.7% increase over the prior regular quarterly cash dividend.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UTMD:
- Utah Medical Products Reports Mixed 2024 Results
- Utah Medical Products reports Q3 EPS $1.025 vs. $1.081 last year
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of September 16, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.