News & Insights

Stocks

Utah Medical board raises quarterly cash dividend by 1.7% to 30.5c per share

November 05, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirty and one-half cents per share of common stock payable on January 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024. This is a 1.7% increase over the prior regular quarterly cash dividend.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UTMD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UTMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.