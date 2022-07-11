Utah judge blocks state's sweeping new abortion ban

By Brendan Pierson

July 11 (Reuters) - A state court judge in Utah on Monday blocked a sweeping new abortion ban from taking effect in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last month eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion.

Judge Andrew Stone of the Third Judicial District Court for Salt Lake City ruled at a hearing that the ban, which prohibited abortion at any point during pregnancy with a handful of exceptions, cannot take effect while Planned Parenthood pursues a legal challenge.

