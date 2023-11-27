UT Group (TYO:2146) Price Target Decreased by 14.43% to 3,054.90

The average one-year price target for UT Group (TYO:2146) has been revised to 3,054.90 / share. This is an decrease of 14.43% from the prior estimate of 3,570.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,828.00 to a high of 3,349.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.16% from the latest reported closing price of 2,277.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in UT Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2146 is 0.12%, an increase of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 2,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 366K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 224K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2146 by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 183K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANTSX - Nt International Small-mid Cap Fund Investor Class holds 176K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 32.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2146 by 24.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 164K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2146 by 9.55% over the last quarter.

