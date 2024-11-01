News & Insights

Stocks

UT Group Expands Nikkei Workforce in Himeji

November 01, 2024 — 04:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

UT Group Co.,Ltd. (JP:2146) has released an update.

UT Group Co., Ltd.’s subsidiary, UT SURI-EMU, is addressing the labor shortage in Himeji City by opening its sixth office to dispatch Nikkei workers, aiming to employ over 300 by FY3/2026. This expansion is part of a strategy to support the manufacturing sector and strengthen local Nikkei communities, while also planning to recruit Japanese Brazilians. The company provides comprehensive support to its employees, enhancing their work-life balance and retention.

For further insights into JP:2146 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.