USY (LSE:USY) Price Target Increased by 15.43% to 5.60

The average one-year price target for USY (LSE:USY) has been revised to 5.60 / share. This is an increase of 15.43% from the prior estimate of 4.85 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.04 to a high of 6.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.79% from the latest reported closing price of 5.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in USY. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USY is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 68,468K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,358K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,296K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USY by 54.67% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,079K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,090K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USY by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,568K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing an increase of 38.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USY by 81.58% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 2,200K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares, representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USY by 54.24% over the last quarter.

NINAX - Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund holds 2,136K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.