USY (LSE:USY) Price Target Decreased by 7.16% to 5.67

The average one-year price target for USY (LSE:USY) has been revised to 5.67 / share. This is an decrease of 7.16% from the prior estimate of 6.11 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.10 to a high of 6.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.75% from the latest reported closing price of 3.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in USY. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USY is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 69,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,262K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,999K shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USY by 61.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,092K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,974K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USY by 36.98% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 3,400K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,064K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares, representing an increase of 41.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USY by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,386K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USY by 15.43% over the last quarter.

