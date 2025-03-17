USW Ratifies New Four-year Collective Agreement With Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP, CP.TO) said Monday that United Steelworkers (USW), representing approximately 600 clerical and intermodal employees in Canada, has ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

The agreement and ratification was made possible through collaboration with the United Steelworkers.

The company said the agreement provides long-term labor stability, increased wages and improved benefits for thousands of Canadian Pacific employees across the country.

