USW Ratifies New Four-year Collective Agreement With Canadian Pacific Kansas City

March 17, 2025 — 10:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP, CP.TO) said Monday that United Steelworkers (USW), representing approximately 600 clerical and intermodal employees in Canada, has ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

The agreement and ratification was made possible through collaboration with the United Steelworkers.

The company said the agreement provides long-term labor stability, increased wages and improved benefits for thousands of Canadian Pacific employees across the country.

