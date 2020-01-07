USW Members Approve Agreement To End Hecla Mining's Lucky Friday Mine Strike

(RTTNews) - The United Steelworkers or USW said that the members of Local 5114 in Mullan, Idaho, have approved an agreement to resolve their strike at Hecla Mining Co.'s (HL) Lucky Friday mine.

In secret ballot election, about 200 USW members who began a strike against the company's unfair labor practices on March 13, 2017, approved the three-year agreement, reached last month between the union and Hecla, USW said.

