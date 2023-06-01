USU Software (FWB:OSP2) Price Target Increased by 5.32% to 30.31

The average one-year price target for USU Software (FWB:OSP2) has been revised to 30.31 / share. This is an increase of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 28.78 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 32.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.73% from the latest reported closing price of 24.90 / share.

USU Software Maintains 2.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.21%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in USU Software. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSP2 is 0.00%, a decrease of 55.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.78% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

