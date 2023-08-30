USU Software (FWB:OSP2) Price Target Decreased by 5.61% to 28.61

The average one-year price target for USU Software (FWB:OSP2) has been revised to 28.61 / share. This is an decrease of 5.61% from the prior estimate of 30.31 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 32.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.84% from the latest reported closing price of 16.65 / share.

USU Software Maintains 3.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in USU Software. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 71.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSP2 is 0.00%, an increase of 44.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 130.14% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 58.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSP2 by 3.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 58.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSP2 by 1.81% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.