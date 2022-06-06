US Markets

USTR Tai says fighting inflation more complicated than cutting China tariffs

Contributor
David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday that mitigating inflation is a more complicated issue than can be addressed with a "singular focus" on China tariffs, and that it was important to bring a "thoughtful, deliberate, strategic" approach to the U.S. China trade relationship.

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday that mitigating inflation is a more complicated issue than can be addressed with a "singular focus" on China tariffs, and that it was important to bring a "thoughtful, deliberate, strategic" approach to the U.S. China trade relationship.

Tai said in remarks to the Washington International Trade Association that inflation was "scary" and was hurting Americans' pocketbooks, but was a complicated issue with many causes.

"The economy is large and there are a lot of pressure points and levers in that economy," Tai sad. "If we're going to take on an issue like inflation, and given the seriousness that it requires, then our approach to tools for mitigating and addressing that inflation, need to respect that it is a more complicated issue."

(Reporting by David Lawder)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular