USTR says Tai presses Canadian counterpart on dairy access, e-commerce shipments

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed a range of trade issues with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng on Monday and emphasized the need for Canada to implement new North American trade deal commitments to allow more U.S. access to its dairy market and more tariff-free e-commerce shipments.

In a virtual meeting on the eve of the first meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Canada Agreement Free Trade Commission, the two ministers also discussed collaboration on softwood lumber issues, reform of the World Trade Organization and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

