USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Monday it was taking additional steps to curb steel imports from Mexico and Brazil amid difficult domestic market conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

USTR said Mexico agreed in consultations to establish a strict monitoring regime to address surges in steel pipe, mechanical steel tubing and semi-finished steel products. USTR also said it was reducing Brazil's remaining 2020 quota for semi-finished steel imports into the United States to 60,000 metric tons from 350,000 tons, but will maintain Brazil's existing quotas for other steel products.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

