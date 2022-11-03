US Markets

USTR, Mexico's economy minister discuss energy, corn exports

November 03, 2022 — 09:05 pm EDT

Written by Eric Beech for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed Mexico's energy sector and U.S. corn exports in a virtual meeting on Thursday with Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, the USTR said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Costas Pitas)

