USTR, Mexico's economy minister discuss energy, corn exports

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed Mexico's energy sector and U.S. corn exports in a virtual meeting on Thursday with Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, the USTR said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Costas Pitas)

