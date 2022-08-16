USTR allows liquidation of goods to resume at Stellantis Mexico plant -letter

MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has lifted a suspension on the liquidation of goods from the Stellantis-owned STLA.MI auto parts plant Teksid Hierro de Mexico in the northern Mexico state of Coahuila, the USTR office said on Tuesday.

USTR Katherine Tai in a letter to the U.S. Treasury said a condition of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement had been met, allowing liquidation to resume. Teksid has faced a labor probe under the trade agreement, and Reuters last week reported the company expected to resolve the complaint without going to a dispute panel.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Leslie Adler)

