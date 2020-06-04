USSG, WCLD: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the USSG ETF, which added 9,050,000 units, or a 12.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, which added 1,500,000 units, for a 39.2% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of WCLD, in morning trading today Fastly is up about 2.4%, and Zoom Video Communications is lower by about 2.1%.

