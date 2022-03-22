USSG Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the USSG ETF (Symbol: USSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.43, changing hands as high as $41.44 per share. USSG shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USSG's low point in its 52 week range is $35.25 per share, with $44.7688 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.41.

