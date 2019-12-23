USSG, IDNA: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the USSG ETF), which added 6,700,000 units, or a 12.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, which added 300,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IDNA, in morning trading today Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is down about 0.5%, and Seattle Genetics is lower by about 1.5%.

