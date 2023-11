Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden signed on Thursday a stopgap spending bill to avert government shutdown, the White House said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.