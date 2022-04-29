USRT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the USRT ETF (Symbol: USRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.80, changing hands as low as $62.27 per share. USRT shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USRT's low point in its 52 week range is $54.16 per share, with $68.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.40.

