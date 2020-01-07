USRT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for USRT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the USRT ETF (Symbol: USRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.59, changing hands as low as $53.54 per share. USRT shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USRT's low point in its 52 week range is $45.2701 per share, with $56.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.