USPTO director 'strongly admonishes' patent owner in $2.2 bln Intel fight

By Blake Brittain

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal issued an order on Tuesday sharply criticizing computer-chip patent owner VLSI Technology for making misleading arguments during its dispute with Intel INTC.O at a USPTO tribunal.

Vidal said that VLSI misquoted the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in its arguments, "distorting the Board's prior statements and carelessly citing case law" in its failed bid to defend a patent at the center of its earlier $2.18 billion patent victory against Intel in Texas federal court.

The director stopped short of sanctioning VLSI, but said it had wasted the board's time. She "strongly admonish[ed]" the company in order to "deter repetition of similar misconduct."

Representatives for Intel and the USPTO declined to comment on the order. Representatives for VLSI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

VLSI is a patent holding company owned by investment funds managed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T subsidiary Fortress Investment Group. It has brought several infringement lawsuits against Intel and won $2.l8 billion from the chipmaker for infringing two of its patents in 2021.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board determined earlier this year that both patents were invalid. Vidal said on Tuesday that VLSI mischaracterized statements from the board to make some of its arguments appear stronger.

"VLSI distorted the record by deleting or omitting critical language, and thus wasted the time of this tribunal and opposing counsel," Vidal said.

The challenge to the patent had been brought by an entity called OpenSky Industries LLC. Vidal sanctioned OpenSky last year after finding it tried to extort both Intel and VLSI, but allowed the proceeding to continue with Intel leading it.

VLSI won $949 million from Intel in a separate verdict in Texas last year. A jury ruled for Intel in 2021 in a third Texas case where VLSI had sought $3.1 billion in damages.

The companies agreed to dismiss another VLSI lawsuit in Delaware in December. A trial in a related case is scheduled to begin in Northern California next year.

The case is OpenSky Industries LLC v. VLSI Technology LLC, Patent Trial and Appeal Board, IPR2021-01064.

For Intel: Benjamin Fernandez, David Cavanaugh and Steven Horn of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

For VLSI: Babak Redjaian of Irell & Manella, Kenneth Weatherwax of Lowenstein & Weatherwax

Read more:

Intel loses U.S. patent trial, ordered to pay $2.18 billion to VLSI Tech

USPTO director sanctions patent challenger in $2.1 bln Intel dispute

US patent tribunal sides with Intel again in $2.2 billion VLSI case

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.