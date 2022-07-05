USPS Prices Will Increase on July 10. Find Out How Much More It Will Cost to Send Mail

Every so often, the United States Postal Service raises its prices. It's essential to be aware of this, so you're putting enough postage on your letter before it goes in the mailbox. Otherwise, your letter will make its way back to you. The USPS announced upcoming pricing changes that begin on July 10. Here's what you need to know about the news.

The USPS recently announced planned price increases. The Postal Regulatory Commission approved these changes on June 8, 2022. Higher prices will be charged starting on July 10, 2022.

One notable change is the $0.02 price increase for Forever Stamps and one-ounce domestic First-Class letter stamps. The USPS last changed these prices in August 2021.

While most announced price increases are minimal, the changes will impact your wallet in some way. If you're on a tight budget, even small price changes can be noticeable.

Expect the following price changes

Here are some price changes that you can expect to see at your local post office:

The price of a First-Class Forever Stamp will increase by $0.02, from $0.58 to $0.60.

The price to send a one-ounce domestic letter will increase by $0.02, from $0.58 to $0.60.

The additional ounce rate for single-piece First-Class letters will increase by $0.04, from $0.20 to $0.24.

The metered mail rate for First-Class one-ounce letters will increase by $0.04 from $0.53 to $0.57.

Postcard stamps will increase by $0.04 from $0.40 to $0.44.

International one-ounce letter rates will increase by $0.10, from $1.30 to $1.40.

Media mail rates will increase by 9%. Rates now begin at $3.49 (previously $3.19).

The prices of other services, like Registered Mail, Signature Confirmation, Return Receipt, and Certified Mail, will also be impacted.

Before heading to the post office to send a package or letter, make sure you're aware of these changes. You may need to bring more money with you. If you're unsure if the price of a service has been impacted, you can verify pricing at your local post office.

How to lock in the old First-Class mailing rate

If you frequently send snail mail, you may wonder how to lock in the old First-Class postage rate. There's one easy way to do this. You can purchase Forever Stamps before July 10. When you do this, you'll be able to pay the current rate of $0.58 each.

If you're new to using Forever Stamps, here is what you need to know: Forever Stamps can be used to mail one-ounce domestic letters. These stamps are always sold at the same price as a standard First-Class stamp.

While a $0.02 price increase isn't a big deal if you send out mail often -- it could add up.

Purchasing a few sheets or books of Forever Stamps now could help you save money. Just ensure that you do so before the new rates go into effect. Otherwise, you'll be paying the new $0.60 per-stamp rate.

Increasing prices are the new normal. If you're looking for ways to improve your budgeting skills, score extra discounts, and save more money for the future, you're not alone. These personal finance resources may help you reach your financial goals.

