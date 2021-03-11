US Markets
WKHS

USPS needs $8 billion for big boost in EV delivery fleet -letter

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers the Postal Service needs about $8 billion to electrify its forthcoming delivery vehicles fleet to the "maximum extent" operationally feasible.

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers the Postal Service needs about $8 billion to electrify its forthcoming delivery vehicles fleet to the "maximum extent" operationally feasible.

DeJoy told lawmakers in a letter Thursday, which was seen by Reuters, that as many as 12,500 postal routes "make electric vehicles unfeasible or impractical" for a variety of reasons. With the "right level of congressional support," DeJoy said it could commit "to a majority of the Postal Service's delivery fleet being electric within 10 years."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WKHS OSK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular